Embrace Your Community: Help your storm-impacted neighbors

In this week's Embrace Your Community we highlight a few opportunities for you to volunteer and help our neighbors after this week's devastating winter weather.

Take Crisis Cleanup Calls to Help Storm-Impacted Households [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

  • Through February 7.
  • Partner: Hands On
  • Virtual Opportunity: Sign up, and a Hands On team member will send you training and login information
  • Help Hands On and other recovery agencies know where help is needed most. Bilingual volunteers are especially needed.

Help Open Table Share Resources And Supplies [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

  • January 31 and Feb 1 with shifts from 6:45 PM to 10:00 PM
  • Partner: Open Table Nashville
  • Location: Downtown (37203)
  • Help our unhoused neighbors get to warmth and supplies during the winter weather!

Help Mercy Chefs Prep and Package Meals [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

  • Eight shifts available this week
  • Partner: Mercy Chefs
  • Location: South Nashville (37211)
  • Mercy Chefs delivers meals to dozens of schools and programs. Right now, they’re focusing on providing food for people in warming shelters and others impacted by the storm.

