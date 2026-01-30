Embrace Your Community: Help your storm-impacted neighbors

In this week's Embrace Your Community we highlight a few opportunities for you to volunteer and help our neighbors after this week's devastating winter weather.

Take Crisis Cleanup Calls to Help Storm-Impacted Households [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

Through February 7.

Partner: Hands On

Virtual Opportunity: Sign up, and a Hands On team member will send you training and login information

Help Hands On and other recovery agencies know where help is needed most. Bilingual volunteers are especially needed.

Help Open Table Share Resources And Supplies [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

January 31 and Feb 1 with shifts from 6:45 PM to 10:00 PM

Partner: Open Table Nashville

Location: Downtown (37203)

Help our unhoused neighbors get to warmth and supplies during the winter weather!

Help Mercy Chefs Prep and Package Meals [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]