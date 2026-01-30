Embrace Your Community: Help your storm-impacted neighbors

In this week's Embrace Your Community we highlight a few opportunities for you to volunteer and help our neighbors after this week's devastating winter weather.
Take Crisis Cleanup Calls to Help Storm-Impacted Households [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- Through February 7.
- Partner: Hands On
- Virtual Opportunity: Sign up, and a Hands On team member will send you training and login information
- Help Hands On and other recovery agencies know where help is needed most. Bilingual volunteers are especially needed.
Help Open Table Share Resources And Supplies [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- January 31 and Feb 1 with shifts from 6:45 PM to 10:00 PM
- Partner: Open Table Nashville
- Location: Downtown (37203)
- Help our unhoused neighbors get to warmth and supplies during the winter weather!
Help Mercy Chefs Prep and Package Meals [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- Eight shifts available this week
- Partner: Mercy Chefs
- Location: South Nashville (37211)
- Mercy Chefs delivers meals to dozens of schools and programs. Right now, they’re focusing on providing food for people in warming shelters and others impacted by the storm.