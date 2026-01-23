Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Embrace Your Community: Help your neighbors during this winter storm!

Embrace Your Community: Volunteer events
In today's Embrace Your Community, we look at volunteer opportunities that will help neighbors stay safe during this winter storm.

Downtown Winter Canvassing [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

  • January 23, 24, and 25 with shifts from 6:45 PM to 10:00 PM
  • With Open Table Nashville
  • 639 Lafayette St, Nashville, TN 37203
  • Help our unhoused neighbors get to warmth and shelter during the winter weather!

Grocery Volunteer [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

  • Shifts most days with varying availability
  • With The Store
  • 2009 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204
  • Stock shelves or ring guests up at the register at the free grocery store.
  • This is a family-friendly volunteer activity, ages 13 and up are welcome with an adult!

Enchanted Winter Forest: Celebrating KDCDC's 60th Anniversary! [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

  • Saturday, January 31 from 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM 
  • With King's Daughters Child Development Center
  • 590 N Dupont Ave, Madison, TN 37115
  • Join GROW Enrichment at Two Rivers Park to remove invasive species, spread mulch, and replant native plant life!
