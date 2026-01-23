Embrace Your Community: Help your neighbors during this winter storm!

In today's Embrace Your Community, we look at volunteer opportunities that will help neighbors stay safe during this winter storm.

Downtown Winter Canvassing [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

January 23, 24, and 25 with shifts from 6:45 PM to 10:00 PM

With Open Table Nashville

639 Lafayette St, Nashville, TN 37203

Help our unhoused neighbors get to warmth and shelter during the winter weather!

Grocery Volunteer [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

Shifts most days with varying availability

With The Store

2009 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204

Stock shelves or ring guests up at the register at the free grocery store.

This is a family-friendly volunteer activity, ages 13 and up are welcome with an adult!

Enchanted Winter Forest: Celebrating KDCDC's 60th Anniversary! [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]