Embrace Your Community: Help your neighbors with these great volunteer opportunities!

In this weeks Embrace Your Community we highlight several fun family friendly opportunities you can do this week!

Be a Backpack Hero for Foster Kids [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

Drop off Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., July 22 through August 3.

With Youth Villages

Minimum Age:13

This is a family friendly opportunity!

Collect and donate backpacks and school supplies! Every child should have a new backpack for the school year.

Arcade Arts Summer Gallery Volunteer [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

Thursdays - Sundays from 1-6pm

Downtown Nashville

With Daybreak Arts

Minimum Age:18

Spend your summer immersed in Nashville's arts community while gaining hands-on gallery experience.

Group Debris Cleanup [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]