Embrace Your Community: Help your neighbors with these great volunteer opportunities!

In this weeks Embrace Your Community we highlight several fun family friendly opportunities you can do this week!
Be a Backpack Hero for Foster Kids [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- Drop off Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., July 22 through August 3.
- With Youth Villages
- Minimum Age:13
- This is a family friendly opportunity!
- Collect and donate backpacks and school supplies! Every child should have a new backpack for the school year.
Arcade Arts Summer Gallery Volunteer [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- Thursdays - Sundays from 1-6pm
- Downtown Nashville
- With Daybreak Arts
- Minimum Age:18
- Spend your summer immersed in Nashville's arts community while gaining hands-on gallery experience.
Group Debris Cleanup [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- Schedule your volunteer day through Hands On!
- Nashville, TN
- With Hands On
- Minimum age: 18
- Hands On hosts cleanup days for civic, faith-based, or corporate groups! A group of 7 to 10 volunteers can serve four homes in three hours. Help your neighbors finish their recover from the Winter Storm so we can finally put Fern in the past!