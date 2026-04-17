Embrace Your Community this month with these volunteer opportunities!

In today's Embrace Your Community, we have several volunteer opportunities that you can take part in during the month of April!

2026 Earth Day Celebration [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

Saturday, April 18 in shifts from 8 AM to 6:30 PM

With Centennial Park Conservancy [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

Midtown Nashville

Age minimum: 16, age minimum with adult: 10

This is a family friendly opportunity!

The Earth Day Festival in Centennial Park celebrates our amazing planet with music, a parade, food, and a free giveaway! Volunteers will assist in vendor set-up, registration, parking, and litter collection!

Debris Removal in Davidson [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

Saturday, April 18 from 9 AM to 12 PM

With Hands On [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

East Nashville

Age minimum: 18

Help our neighbors by cleaning up debris left by Winter Storm Fern! Volunteer activities include sorting disaster debris on right-of-way into appropriate piles for pick up.

Farm Angel Volunteer Opportunity [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

Weekdays from 9 AM to 11 AM

With Fed By Faith [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

Joelton, TN

Age minimum: 16, age minimum with adult: 13

Help Fed By Faith grow fresh food for those in need! Farm Angels help harvest produce, plant crops, and do other farm jobs.

Childcare Housing Program [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

Thursday, April 23 from 4:45 PM to 6:45 PM

With Dream Streets [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

West Nashville

Age minimum: 16, age minimum with adult: 13

The Dream Streets Housing is looking for volunteers to help with childcare for those who are working towards financial stability. Childcare volunteers will watch participants' children while they're in their monthly class.

Debris Removal in Davidson [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]