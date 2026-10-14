Embrace Your Community this October with these great opportunities!

45th Annual Education Pow Wow [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- October 15 – 18 with varying shifts
- 140 volunteers needed
- With Native American Indian Association
- Age Minimum (with Adult): 13+, Minimum Age:16+
- This is a family friendly event!
- Attend the Pow Wow’s weekend of festivities. [naiatn.org]
- Celebrate the annual Pow Wow with NAIA! Volunteer help is needed with setup, running the food and merchandise booths, equipment management and more.
Special Olympics State Fall Games [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- October 17 with varying shifts
- 100 volunteers needed
- With Special Olympics Tennessee
- Age Minimum (with Adult): 8+, Minimum Age:16+
- This is a family friendly event!
- Support athletes from across the state in an incredible weekend of competition, community, and celebration! Volunteers will help with setup, tear down, event support, and in the Healthy Athletes Village.
Helping Hand Hike [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- October 21 and 28 from 9 AM to 11 AM
- 10 volunteers needed every shift
- With Friends of Mill Ridge Park
- Age Minimum (with Adult): 16+, Minimum Age:18+,
- Help expand and improve the trail system at Mill Ridge Park by removing litter and debris, moving downed trees, and trimming hanging branches.