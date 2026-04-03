Embrace Your Community this Spring with these volunteer events!

In today's Embrace Your Community, we highlight several events happening this Spring you can take part in!
Debris Removal in Davidson [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- Saturday, April 4 from 9 AM to 12 PM
- With Hands On [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- North Nashville, TN
- Age minimum: 18
- Help our neighbors by cleaning up debris left by Winter Storm Fern! Volunteer activities include sorting disaster debris on right-of-way into appropriate piles for pick up.
Great Spring Art Hop [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- Saturday, April 4 with 2 shifts
- With Cheekwood Gardens [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- Belle Meade, TN
- Age minimum: 18
- Help celebrate spring by volunteering for Cheekwood’s Great Spring Art Hop! Volunteers help guests with crafts, egg hunts and can be greeters!
Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- Saturday, April 11 with 3 shifts
- With Japan-America Society of Tennessee [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- Downtown Nashville, TN
- Age minimum with adult: 13. Age minimum: 17
- The Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival is an annual family-friendly celebration of spring and Japanese culture. Festival highlights include Japanese music and dance, a roving “Candyman,” martial arts demonstrations, art, anime merchandise, children’s activities, sumo-suit wrestling, a Cosplay Contest, and a variety of Japanese cuisine. Volunteers are needed to assist with exhibitors, vendors and performers unloading, set up, greeting guests and handing out programs.