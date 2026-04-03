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Embrace Your Community this Spring with these volunteer events!

Embrace Your Community
Embrace Your Community
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In today's Embrace Your Community, we highlight several events happening this Spring you can take part in!

Debris Removal in Davidson [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

  • Saturday, April 4 from 9 AM to 12 PM
  • With Hands On [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
  • North Nashville, TN
  • Age minimum: 18
  • Help our neighbors by cleaning up debris left by Winter Storm Fern! Volunteer activities include sorting disaster debris on right-of-way into appropriate piles for pick up.

Great Spring Art Hop [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

  • Saturday, April 11 with 3 shifts
  • With Japan-America Society of Tennessee [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
  • Downtown Nashville, TN
  • Age minimum with adult: 13. Age minimum: 17
  • The Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival is an annual family-friendly celebration of spring and Japanese culture. Festival highlights include Japanese music and dance, a roving “Candyman,” martial arts demonstrations, art, anime merchandise, children’s activities, sumo-suit wrestling, a Cosplay Contest, and a variety of Japanese cuisine. Volunteers are needed to assist with exhibitors, vendors and performers unloading, set up, greeting guests and handing out programs.

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