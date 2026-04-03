Embrace Your Community this Spring with these volunteer events!

In today's Embrace Your Community, we highlight several events happening this Spring you can take part in!

Debris Removal in Davidson [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

Saturday, April 4 from 9 AM to 12 PM

With Hands On [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

North Nashville, TN

Age minimum: 18

Help our neighbors by cleaning up debris left by Winter Storm Fern! Volunteer activities include sorting disaster debris on right-of-way into appropriate piles for pick up.

Great Spring Art Hop [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

Saturday, April 4 with 2 shifts

With Cheekwood Gardens [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

Belle Meade, TN

Age minimum: 18

Help celebrate spring by volunteering for Cheekwood’s Great Spring Art Hop! Volunteers help guests with crafts, egg hunts and can be greeters!

Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]