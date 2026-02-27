Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Embrace Your Community this weekend!!

Embrace Your Community
Embrace Your Community
Posted

In today's Embrace Your Community we look at several volunteer activities you can do outside in the nice weather to help your neighbor.

Debris Removal in Davidson [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

Robertson County Debris Cleanup Day [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

State Basketball Tournament [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

• Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7

• With Special Olympics Tennessee [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

• 4021 Granny White Pike, Nashville, TN 37204

• Support athletes help create an unforgettable experience at the 2026 State Basketball Tournament with Special Olympics Tennessee!

• This is a family-friendly volunteer activity, ages 8 and up are welcome with an adult!

Weed Wrangle [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

• Saturday, March 7

With many partner organizations [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

• Opportunities throughout Nashville area

• Weed Wrangle is an annual volunteer event throughout the city to remove harmful invasive species from public parks and green spaces!

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes