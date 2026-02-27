Embrace Your Community this weekend!!

In today's Embrace Your Community we look at several volunteer activities you can do outside in the nice weather to help your neighbor.

Debris Removal in Davidson [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

Saturday, February 28 from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

With Hands On [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

TBA

Help neighbors recover from winter storm Fern by sorting disaster debris!

Robertson County Debris Cleanup Day [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

Sunday, March 1 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

With Hands On [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

TBA

Help neighbors recover from winter storm Fern by sorting disaster debris!

State Basketball Tournament [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

• Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7

• With Special Olympics Tennessee [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

• 4021 Granny White Pike, Nashville, TN 37204

• Support athletes help create an unforgettable experience at the 2026 State Basketball Tournament with Special Olympics Tennessee!

• This is a family-friendly volunteer activity, ages 8 and up are welcome with an adult!

Weed Wrangle [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

• Saturday, March 7

• With many partner organizations [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

• Opportunities throughout Nashville area

• Weed Wrangle is an annual volunteer event throughout the city to remove harmful invasive species from public parks and green spaces!