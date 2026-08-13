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Embrace Your Community this weekend with these fun opportunities!

Talk of the Town
NewsChannel 5
Talk of the Town
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Winter Storm Cleanup [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

  • Every Saturday in August from 9 AM to 12 PM
  • With Hands On
  • Nashville, TN
  • Age Minimum: 18
  • Help our neighbors recover from Winter Storm Fern! Volunteer activities include sorting disaster debris on right-of-way into piles for pick up. Bring all your strongest friends for a great workout that gives back!

Tree Maintenance Project [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

  • Saturday, August 15 from 8:00 AM  - 11:00 AM
  • With Nashville Tree Foundation
  • Hillsboro High School
  • Age Minimum (with Adult): 7+, Minimum Age:15+
  • This is a family friendly opportunity!
  • Help the Nashville Tree Foundation maintain the grounds of Hillsboro High School by weeding, mulching, and more!

2026 Bowhunter Games [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

  • August 19 to 22 with varying shifts
  • With S.C.O.R.E.
  • Indian Mound, Stewart County
  • Age Minimum (with Adult): 15+, Minimum Age:16+
  • Direct parking and traffic for the 2026 Bowhunter Games. S.C.O.R.E. supports initiatives to get youths involved in outdoor activities throughout the summer!
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