Embrace Your Community this weekend with these fun opportunities!

Winter Storm Cleanup [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- Every Saturday in August from 9 AM to 12 PM
- With Hands On
- Nashville, TN
- Age Minimum: 18
- Help our neighbors recover from Winter Storm Fern! Volunteer activities include sorting disaster debris on right-of-way into piles for pick up. Bring all your strongest friends for a great workout that gives back!
Tree Maintenance Project [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- Saturday, August 15 from 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
- With Nashville Tree Foundation
- Hillsboro High School
- Age Minimum (with Adult): 7+, Minimum Age:15+
- This is a family friendly opportunity!
- Help the Nashville Tree Foundation maintain the grounds of Hillsboro High School by weeding, mulching, and more!
2026 Bowhunter Games [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- August 19 to 22 with varying shifts
- With S.C.O.R.E.
- Indian Mound, Stewart County
- Age Minimum (with Adult): 15+, Minimum Age:16+
- Direct parking and traffic for the 2026 Bowhunter Games. S.C.O.R.E. supports initiatives to get youths involved in outdoor activities throughout the summer!