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Embrace Your Community: This week's volunteer opportunities

Embrace Your Community
Embrace Your Community
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In this week's Embrace Your Community, we highlight opportunities to help your neighbors around Middle Tennessee!

Friday, March 20, 2026  From 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hand out saplings at Tennessee Tree Day in Shelby Park (16+ with Adult)
https://handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org/opportunity/a0aVN00001NJi4SYAT/hand-out-tree-sapling-orders [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

Saturday, March 21, 2026  From 7:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Greet families, assist with lunch, and help tear down at the MNPS College and Career Readiness Family Engagement Summit. (13+ with Adult)
https://handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org/opportunity/a0aVN00001MQ2NaYAL/college-and-career-readiness-family-engagement-summit [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

Tuesday, March 17, 2026  From 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Load groceries for families in Stewart County with Manna Cafe Ministries.
https://handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org/opportunity/a0aVN00001Lo2rnYAB/nourish-stewart-county [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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