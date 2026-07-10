Embrace Your Community: Upcoming Volunteer Opportunities

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Are you looking for fun ways to help your neighbors? We have great opportunities in this week's Embrace Your Community!

On Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Hands On Nashville needs your help in the Bordeaux community cleaning up winter storm debris.

Bring all your strongest friends for a great workout that gives back! Only 280 homes left.

Happening now through July 17th, Free Hearts is looking for dedicated volunteers to support the Summer Bridge Program this summer. Volunteers will assist with set-up, assisting with activities, serving lunch, and clean-up.

On July 18th, the annual John Lewis Way March brings together the Nashville community to celebrate the life and legacy of Representative John Lewis and other civil rights icons from Nashville and beyond.

Volunteers will distribute water to marchers and assist with event set-up as well as tear down. This is from 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the morning.

For more on these, visit NewsChannel5.com/Embrace. You can even search for volunteer opportunities near you or customized to your interests!