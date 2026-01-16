Embrace Your Community: Volunteer Opportunities available this week

Embrace your community ! If you and your family are looking for a way to give back this week here are upcoming volunteer opportunities that you can take part in!

2026 Polar Plunge Cheatham County [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

Sunday, January 18, 2026 with shifts from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM

With Special Olympics Tennessee [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

175 Old Cumberland St, Ashland City, TN 37015

Enthusiastic volunteers are needed at the 2026 Polar Plunge: the coldest fundraising event of the year where participants take a chilly dip to support Special Olympics Tennessee athletes!

Sort and Organize Donations [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

Shifts most days with varying availability

With ThriftSmart [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

2117 Gallatin Pike N, Madison, TN 37115 and 4890 Nolensville Pk, Nashville, TN 37211

Volunteers could help ThriftSmart’s daily operations flow smoothly by sorting donations, color coding and organizing clothing on the sales floor, and organizing shoes at the Thriftsmart store.

GROW Enrichment Urban Forestry Work Day 2026 [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]