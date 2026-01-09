Embrace Your Community: Volunteer Opportunities for this week!

Embrace your community ! If you and your family are looking for a way to give back this week here are upcoming volunteer opportunities that you can take part in!
Saturday, January 10
- 12:00-3:00PM Radnor Lake State Natural Area
- Radnor Lake Volunteer Day [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- Volunteers are needed to help work on trail projects, such as mulching, removing invasive plants, and trail building.
- 1160 Otter Creek Road, Nashville, TN 37220
Monday, January 12
- 1:00-2:30PM FiftyForward
- Assist With Arts & Crafts [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- Volunteers are needed to help our Friends with arts & crafts activities that are planned and led by staff. Volunteers will assist one-on-one or in small groups as Friends complete simple projects that bring them joy.
- 960 Heritage Way, Brentwood, TN 37027
Thursday, January 15
- 3:00-6:00PM Dream Streets
- Elementary After School Volunteer [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- Volunteers help facilitate each component of the program by providing a friendly face, loving spirit, and support to hired teachers working to provide tutoring or fine arts instruction. In addition, you will serve as a trusted mentor and friend to children, helping to ensure positive behavior choices and peer interactions.
- 2032 25th Avenue N, Nashville, TN 37208