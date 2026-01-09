Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Embrace Your Community: Volunteer Opportunities for this week!

Embrace your community ! If you and your family are looking for a way to give back this week here are upcoming volunteer opportunities that you can take part in!

Saturday, January 10

Monday, January 12

  • 1:00-2:30PM FiftyForward

Thursday, January 15

  • 3:00-6:00PM Dream Streets
    • Elementary After School Volunteer [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
    • Volunteers help facilitate each component of the program by providing a friendly face, loving spirit, and support to hired teachers working to provide tutoring or fine arts instruction. In addition, you will serve as a trusted mentor and friend to children, helping to ensure positive behavior choices and peer interactions. 
    • 2032 25th Avenue N, Nashville, TN 37208

