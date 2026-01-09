Embrace Your Community: Volunteer Opportunities for this week!

Embrace your community ! If you and your family are looking for a way to give back this week here are upcoming volunteer opportunities that you can take part in!

Saturday, January 10

12:00-3:00PM Radnor Lake State Natural Area

Radnor Lake Volunteer Day [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org] Volunteers are needed to help work on trail projects, such as mulching, removing invasive plants, and trail building. 1160 Otter Creek Road, Nashville, TN 37220



Monday, January 12

1:00-2:30PM FiftyForward

Assist With Arts & Crafts [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org] Volunteers are needed to help our Friends with arts & crafts activities that are planned and led by staff. Volunteers will assist one-on-one or in small groups as Friends complete simple projects that bring them joy. 960 Heritage Way, Brentwood, TN 37027



Thursday, January 15