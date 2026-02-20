Embrace Your Community: Volunteer opportunities for this weekend

In today's Embrace Your Community, we highlight volunteer opportunities for this weekend the whole family can get involved in!

Fairview Debris Cleanup Day [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

Saturday, February 21 from 8:30 AM to 1 PM

With Hands On [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

7123 Donald Wilson Dr, Fairview, TN 37062

Help neighbors recover from winter storm Fern by sorting disaster debris!

Lunar New Year Celebration With Chinese Arts Alliance [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

Saturday, February 21 from 8:30 AM to 4 PM

With Centennial Park Conservancy [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

2500 West End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203

Celebrate Chinese New Year and help the Chinese Arts Alliance with staffing their 11th Annual Lunar New Year Celebration in the Park!

This is a family-friendly volunteer activity, ages 13 and up are welcome with an adult!

Weed Wrangle [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]