Embrace Your Community: Volunteer opportunities for this weekend

In today's Embrace Your Community, we highlight volunteer opportunities for this weekend the whole family can get involved in!
Fairview Debris Cleanup Day [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- Saturday, February 21 from 8:30 AM to 1 PM
- With Hands On [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- 7123 Donald Wilson Dr, Fairview, TN 37062
- Help neighbors recover from winter storm Fern by sorting disaster debris!
Lunar New Year Celebration With Chinese Arts Alliance [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- Saturday, February 21 from 8:30 AM to 4 PM
- With Centennial Park Conservancy [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- 2500 West End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203
- Celebrate Chinese New Year and help the Chinese Arts Alliance with staffing their 11th Annual Lunar New Year Celebration in the Park!
- This is a family-friendly volunteer activity, ages 13 and up are welcome with an adult!
Weed Wrangle [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- Saturday, March 7
- With many partner organizations [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- Opportunities throughout Nashville area
- Weed Wrangle is an annual volunteer event throughout the city to remove harmful invasive species from public parks and green spaces!