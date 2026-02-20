Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Embrace Your Community: Volunteer opportunities for this weekend

In today's Embrace Your Community, we highlight volunteer opportunities for this weekend the whole family can get involved in!

Fairview Debris Cleanup Day [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

Lunar New Year Celebration With Chinese Arts Alliance [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

  • Saturday, February 21 from 8:30 AM to 4 PM
  • With Centennial Park Conservancy [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
  • 2500 West End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203
  • Celebrate Chinese New Year and help the Chinese Arts Alliance with staffing their 11th Annual Lunar New Year Celebration in the Park!
  • This is a family-friendly volunteer activity, ages 13 and up are welcome with an adult!

Weed Wrangle [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

