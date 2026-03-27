Embrace Your Community: Volunteer options for April!

In this weeks Embrace your Community we have several ways you can get your hands dirty all for a good cause!
Debris Removal in Davidson [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- Saturday, March 28 from 12 PM to 3 PM
- With Hands On [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- Bellevue
- Age minimum: 18
- Help our neighbors by cleaning up debris left by Winter Storm Fern! Volunteer activities include sorting disaster debris on right-of-way into appropriate piles for pick up.
Mural Painting at a Local Elementary School [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- Wednesday, April 8 and 10 from 12 PM to 3 PM
- With Hands On [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- East Nashville
- Age minimum: 18
- Calling all artists and creatives! Join Hands On in finishing murals so our kids have quality art to see every day and remember fondly once they've graduated!
PawPaw Baiting Workshop [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- Saturday, April 11 from 10 AM to 12:30 PM
- With GROW Enrichment [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- Donelson
- Age minimum: 16, age minimum with adult: 13
- Volunteers are needed to assist with catching fish at Two Rivers Park. The fish will be used for a hands-on workshop to teach visitors about the practice of pawpaw baiting.