Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
12  WX Alerts
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Embrace Your Community: Volunteer options for April!

Talk of the Town
NewsChannel 5
Talk of the Town
Posted
and last updated

In this weeks Embrace your Community we have several ways you can get your hands dirty all for a good cause!

Debris Removal in Davidson [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

  • Saturday, March 28 from 12 PM to 3 PM
  • With Hands On [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
  • Bellevue
  • Age minimum: 18
  • Help our neighbors by cleaning up debris left by Winter Storm Fern! Volunteer activities include sorting disaster debris on right-of-way into appropriate piles for pick up.

Mural Painting at a Local Elementary School [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

  • Wednesday, April 8 and 10 from 12 PM to 3 PM
  • With Hands On [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
  • East Nashville
  • Age minimum: 18
  • Calling all artists and creatives! Join Hands On in finishing murals so our kids have quality art to see every day and remember fondly once they've graduated!

PawPaw Baiting Workshop [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

  • Saturday, April 11 from 10 AM to 12:30 PM
  • With GROW Enrichment [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
  • Donelson
  • Age minimum: 16, age minimum with adult: 13
  • Volunteers are needed to assist with catching fish at Two Rivers Park. The fish will be used for a hands-on workshop to teach visitors about the practice of pawpaw baiting.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes