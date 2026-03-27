Embrace Your Community: Volunteer options for April!

In this weeks Embrace your Community we have several ways you can get your hands dirty all for a good cause!

Debris Removal in Davidson [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

Saturday, March 28 from 12 PM to 3 PM

With Hands On [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

Bellevue

Age minimum: 18

Help our neighbors by cleaning up debris left by Winter Storm Fern! Volunteer activities include sorting disaster debris on right-of-way into appropriate piles for pick up.

Mural Painting at a Local Elementary School [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

Wednesday, April 8 and 10 from 12 PM to 3 PM

With Hands On [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

East Nashville

Age minimum: 18

Calling all artists and creatives! Join Hands On in finishing murals so our kids have quality art to see every day and remember fondly once they've graduated!

PawPaw Baiting Workshop [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]