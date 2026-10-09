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Embrace Your Community with fun activities all October!

Talk of the Town
NewsChannel 5
Talk of the Town
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Tennessee Fall Craft Fair [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

  • October 9 – 11 with varying shifts
  • 68 volunteers needed
  • With Tennessee Craft
  • Age Minimum (with Adult): 13+, Minimum Age:16+,
  • This is a family friendly event!
  • Experience Nashville’s most prestigious craft fair. [tennesseecraft.org]
  • Calling all art-lovers to assist artists with unloading, setting up booths, organizing displays, and forming part of an unforgettable creative event!

45th Annual Education Pow Wow [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

  • October 15 – 17 with varying shifts
  • 152 volunteers needed
  • With Native American Indian Association
  • Age Minimum (with Adult): 13+, Minimum Age:16+
  • This is a family friendly event!
  • Attend the Pow Wow’s weekend of festivities. [naiatn.org]
  • Celebrate the annual Pow Wow with NAIA! Volunteer help is needed with setup, running the food and merchandise booths, equipment management and more.

Special Olympics State Fall Games [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

  • October 17 with varying shifts
  • 500 volunteers needed
  • With Special Olympics Tennessee
  • Age Minimum (with Adult): 8+, Minimum Age:16+
  • This is a family friendly event!
  • Support athletes from across the state in an incredible weekend of competition, community, and celebration! Volunteers will help with setup, tear down, event support, and in the Healthy Athletes Village.
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