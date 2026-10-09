Embrace Your Community with fun activities all October!

Tennessee Fall Craft Fair [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- October 9 – 11 with varying shifts
- 68 volunteers needed
- With Tennessee Craft
- Age Minimum (with Adult): 13+, Minimum Age:16+,
- This is a family friendly event!
- Experience Nashville’s most prestigious craft fair. [tennesseecraft.org]
- Calling all art-lovers to assist artists with unloading, setting up booths, organizing displays, and forming part of an unforgettable creative event!
45th Annual Education Pow Wow [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- October 15 – 17 with varying shifts
- 152 volunteers needed
- With Native American Indian Association
- Age Minimum (with Adult): 13+, Minimum Age:16+
- This is a family friendly event!
- Attend the Pow Wow’s weekend of festivities. [naiatn.org]
- Celebrate the annual Pow Wow with NAIA! Volunteer help is needed with setup, running the food and merchandise booths, equipment management and more.
Special Olympics State Fall Games [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- October 17 with varying shifts
- 500 volunteers needed
- With Special Olympics Tennessee
- Age Minimum (with Adult): 8+, Minimum Age:16+
- This is a family friendly event!
- Support athletes from across the state in an incredible weekend of competition, community, and celebration! Volunteers will help with setup, tear down, event support, and in the Healthy Athletes Village.