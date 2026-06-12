Embrace Your Community with fun volunteer activities this week!

In today's Embrace Your Community we have several ways you can have fun and help your neighbors in need!
Tennessee Senior Olympics [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- Friday, June 19 to Monday, June 22 with varying shifts
- Tennessee Senior Olympics [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- Franklin and Brentwood, TN
- Age Minimum (with Adult): 14+, Minimum Age:16+
- This is a family-friendly opportunity!
- Help out with volleyball, powerlifting, archery and more at this year’s Senior Olympics!
First Day of School Prep (Williamson) [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- Tuesday, June 16 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
- With United Way of Greater Nashville [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- Franklin, TN
- Age Minimum (with Adult): 13+, Minimum Age:16+
- This is a family-friendly opportunity!
- Help teachers and students start the school year strong by reassembling classrooms!
Family Fridays at Wright Middle School [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- Fridays from 9 AM to 10 AM
- With Cosecha Community Development [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- South Nashville
- Age Minimum (with Adult): 1+, Minimum Age:16+
- This is a family-friendly opportunity!
- Join Cosecha every Friday for gardening time: weeding, watering and harvesting for all ages!