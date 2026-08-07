Embrace Your Community with new opportunities to volunteer!

Winter Storm Cleanup [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- Every Saturday in August from 9 AM to 12 PM
- With Hands On
- Nashville, TN
- Age Minimum: 18
- Help our neighbors recover from Winter Storm Fern! Volunteer activities include sorting disaster debris on right-of-way into piles for pick up. Bring all your strongest friends for a great workout that gives back!
Love Delivered: Pack Night [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- Wednesday, August 12, 2026 From 5:45 PM - 8:00 PM
- With From Your Father
- North Nashville
- Age Minimum (with Adult): 5+, Minimum Age:16+
- This is a family friendly opportunity!
- Pack Love Boxes for families across Middle Tennessee with groceries, household essentials, and notes of encouragement to make a tangible difference for families who need it most.
Food Distribution [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- Varying shifts for ongoing opportunities
- With Dream Streets
- West and North Nashville
- Age Minimum (with Adult): 8+, Minimum Age:16+
- This is a family friendly opportunity!
- Distribute food to families in need in West and North Nashville!