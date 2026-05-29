Embrace Your Community with these fun events!

Legal Clinic: Volunteer Translators and Interpreters [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

Tuesday, June 2 from 9:00 AM - 11:30 AM

With Conexion Americas [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

South Nashville

Minimum Age: 17

Translate and interpret Spanish to English for families accessing counsel! Conexion Americas builds community and creates opportunities where families can belong, contribute and succeed.

Spring Cleaning at Fairview Elementary [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

Tuesday, June 2 from 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

With United Way of Greater Nashville [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

Fairview, Williamson Co

Age Minimum (with Adult): 16+, Minimum Age:18+

Join Hands On as we help Fairview Elementary get refreshed and rejuvenated at the end of the year for summer sessions and beyond!

CMA Fest [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

June 4 - June 6 with varying shifts

With KultureCity [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

Midtown Nashville

Minimum Age:18

KultureCity is looking for volunteers that can assist at CMA Fest by providing sensory bags to individuals with sensory needs, capturing metrics, guiding guests, and more!

Community Wide Ice Storm Cleanup [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

• Saturday, June 6 from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM

• With Hands On [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

• North Nashville

• Age Minimum (with Adult): 14+, Minimum Age:16+

• Help our neighbors by cleaning up debris left by Winter Storm Fern! Volunteer activities include sorting disaster debris on right-of-way into appropriate piles for pick up.