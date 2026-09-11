Embrace Your Community with these fun events happening in September!

Diaper Wrap Off [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- Friday, September 18 from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM
- With Nashville Diaper Connection
- Age Minimum: 18
- Nashville Diaper Connection’s Wrap-Off prepares thousands of diapers for families across Middle Tennessee! Volunteers will load and unload materials, break down boxes, and pack diapers throughout the event.
Studios & Stories [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- Saturday, September 19 with shifts from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM
- With United Way of Greater Nashville and Imagination Library
- Age Minimum (with Adult): 16+, Minimum Age:18+
- Welcome families and direct guests through the event and activity areas at Studios & Stories, a family-focused literacy and music event hosted in partnership with United Way of Greater Nashville and the Imagination Library!
African Street Festival [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- September 18 to 20 with varying shifts
- With North Nashville Arts Coalition
- Age Minimum (with Adult): 13+, Minimum Age:16+
- This is a family friendly event!
- Work the art tents and support different activities at the annual African Street Festival!