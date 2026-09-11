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Embrace Your Community with these fun events happening in September!

Embrace Your Community
Embrace Your Community
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Diaper Wrap Off [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

  • Friday, September 18 from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM
  • With Nashville Diaper Connection
  • Age Minimum: 18
  • Nashville Diaper Connection’s Wrap-Off prepares thousands of diapers for families across Middle Tennessee! Volunteers will load and unload materials, break down boxes, and pack diapers throughout the event.

Studios & Stories [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

  • Saturday, September 19 with shifts from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM
  • With United Way of Greater Nashville and Imagination Library
  • Age Minimum (with Adult): 16+, Minimum Age:18+
  • Welcome families and direct guests through the event and activity areas at Studios & Stories, a family-focused literacy and music event hosted in partnership with United Way of Greater Nashville and the Imagination Library!

African Street Festival [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

  • September 18 to 20 with varying shifts
  • With North Nashville Arts Coalition
  • Age Minimum (with Adult): 13+, Minimum Age:16+
  • This is a family friendly event!
  • Work the art tents and support different activities at the annual African Street Festival!
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