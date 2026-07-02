Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
109  WX Alerts
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Embrace Your Community with these fun events this July!

Embrace Your Community
Embrace Your Community
Posted

Be a Backpack Hero for Foster Kids [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

  • Drop off Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., July 22 through August 3.   
  • With Youth Villages 
  •  Minimum Age:13
  • This is a family friendly opportunity! 
  • Collect and donate backpacks and school supplies! Every child should have a new backpack for the school year.   

Arcade Arts Summer Gallery Volunteer [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

  • Thursdays - Sundays from 1-6pm  
  • Downtown Nashville 
  • With Daybreak Arts 
  • Minimum Age:18
  • Spend your summer immersed in Nashville's arts community while gaining hands-on gallery experience. 

Group Debris Cleanup [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

  • Schedule your volunteer day through Hands On!
  • Nashville, TN
  • With Hands On
  • Minimum age: 18
  • Hands On hosts cleanup days for civic, faith-based, or corporate groups! A group of 7 to 10 volunteers can serve four homes in three hours. Help your neighbors finish their recover from the Winter Storm so we can finally put Fern in the past!
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes