Embrace Your Community with these fun Fall events!

In this week's Embrace Your Community we have several fun fall events you can take part in through the end of October!

Nashville Half Marathon & 5K A Local Community Organization | http://www.hon.org

Join us for the Nashville Half Marathon & 5K. This is an unforgettable race through the heart of Music City, and helps support the American Cancer Society(ACS). ACS is the official charity of the Nashville Half Marathon, and a portion of registration fees help fund critical research and patient support programs. Run Nash and ACS have partnered for the past 5 years.

If you sign up for a shift on Friday October 23rd, you will be assisting with race packet pickup/expo.

Duties:



checking in registrants

handing out race packets (bib numbers and participant t-shirts)

ideally, volunteers will be comfortable using a tablet or laptop

If you sign up for a shift on Saturday, October 24th, you will be assisting with race day.

Duties:



assisting in the Start/Finish line areas

directing participants to the Start line

assisting with race morning check-in/packet pickup

handing out water, medals and refreshments to finishers post-race

Cheekwood: El Dia de los Muertos event Cheekwood Estate & Gardens | http://www.cheekwood.org

Thank you for expressing interest in volunteering for our El Día de Los Muertos event, one of the most important celebrations in Mexico and Latin America. The festival is known for colorful decorations, energetic music, dance, vibrant art activities, and authentic cuisine.

Volunteers can support our event by helping with art activities, featured traditional displays, the pumpkin village and as greeter/way finders.

Volunteer registration on our online volunteer agreement in advance is required in order to participate. For age 18 and older.

Every Student Known Fall Festival Office of Family and Community Partnerships at Metro Nashville Public Schools | https://www.mnps.org/students-families/get-involved/community-achieves

Join us for the Every Student Known Family Festival, a special day for all MNPS families focused on joy, connection, and family togetherness!

We need volunteers to help make the day a success by supporting carnival game stations, clothing and food distribution, welcoming and directing families, and crowd management. Come help us create a fun, welcoming, and memorable experience for MNPS students and families!