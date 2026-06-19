Embrace Your Community with these fun volunteer activities this weekend

In this weeks Embrace Your Community we highlight several fun family friendly opportunities you can do this week!

Winter Storm Cleanup [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

June 20 from 9 AM to 12 PM

With Hands On [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

Nashville, TN

Minimum Age:18

Help our neighbors recover from the winter storm by removing debris.

Classic Cars & Motorcycles Exposition [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

June 20 – 21 with varying shifts

With Cheekwood Estate & Gardens [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

Belle Meade,TN

Minimum Age:18

Celebrate Father’s Day by guiding guests around the annual Exposition of Elegance!

Translators and Interpreters Needed [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

June 23 from 9 AM to 11:30 AM

With Conexion Americas [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

South Nashville

Minimum Age:17

Provide language support and guide families receiving legal assistance.

The World's Largest Swim Lesson [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]