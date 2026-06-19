Embrace Your Community with these fun volunteer activities this weekend

In this weeks Embrace Your Community we highlight several fun family friendly opportunities you can do this week!
Winter Storm Cleanup [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- June 20 from 9 AM to 12 PM
- With Hands On [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- Nashville, TN
- Minimum Age:18
- Help our neighbors recover from the winter storm by removing debris.
Classic Cars & Motorcycles Exposition [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- June 20 – 21 with varying shifts
- With Cheekwood Estate & Gardens [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- Belle Meade,TN
- Minimum Age:18
- Celebrate Father’s Day by guiding guests around the annual Exposition of Elegance!
Translators and Interpreters Needed [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- June 23 from 9 AM to 11:30 AM
- With Conexion Americas [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- South Nashville
- Minimum Age:17
- Provide language support and guide families receiving legal assistance.
The World's Largest Swim Lesson [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- June 25 from 8 AM to 2 PM
- With Nashville Dolphins [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- Belle Meade,TN
- Age Minimum (with Adult): 10, Minimum Age:13
- This is a family friendly opportunity!
- Swim while teaching water safety with the Nashville Dolphins!