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Embrace Your Community with these great family friendly events!

Embrace Your Community
Embrace Your Community
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Community Farm Workday [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

  • Thursday, September 24 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM
  • With The Nashville Food Project
  • Minimum Age:16+
  • Rip out weeds, lay down mulch, and more at TNFP’s newest community garden site!

African Street Festival [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

  • September 18 to 20 with varying shifts
  • With North Nashville Arts Coalition
  • Age Minimum (with Adult): 13+, Minimum Age:16+
  • This is a family friendly event!
  • Work the art tents and support different activities at the annual African Street Festival!

Pear Jam Festival [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

  • Saturday, September 26 with shifts from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM
  • With Friends of Mill Ridge Park
  • Age Minimum (with Adult): 16+, Minimum Age:18+
  • Help with setup, facilitate activities, and welcome guests at Mill Ridge Park’s annual fall celebration!
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