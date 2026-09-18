Embrace Your Community with these great family friendly events!

Community Farm Workday [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- Thursday, September 24 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM
- With The Nashville Food Project
- Minimum Age:16+
- Rip out weeds, lay down mulch, and more at TNFP’s newest community garden site!
African Street Festival [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- September 18 to 20 with varying shifts
- With North Nashville Arts Coalition
- Age Minimum (with Adult): 13+, Minimum Age:16+
- This is a family friendly event!
- Work the art tents and support different activities at the annual African Street Festival!
Pear Jam Festival [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- Saturday, September 26 with shifts from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM
- With Friends of Mill Ridge Park
- Age Minimum (with Adult): 16+, Minimum Age:18+
- Help with setup, facilitate activities, and welcome guests at Mill Ridge Park’s annual fall celebration!