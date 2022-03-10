Emergency Kits for Your Pets

Veterinarian Dr. Craig Prior showed what should be included in an emergency and disaster preparedness kit for your pets. If you’re unsure about how to care for your pet in the event of an emergency or disaster, contact your veterinarian, local emergency management office, animal shelter or animal control office to get additional advice and information.
Posted at 11:57 AM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 12:57:32-05
