Emily in Paris Inspired Fall Fashion

With a chance in seasons update your Fall wardrobe with styles inspired by the hit Netflix show Emily in Paris. Stylist Emily Goodin shows us how Parisian influences will be a big trend for the colder months and how to style the looks to fit you!For more information on Emily Goodin follow her here https://www.emilygoodinstyles.com
Posted at 11:43 AM, Sep 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-21 12:43:22-04
With a chance in seasons update your Fall wardrobe with styles inspired by the hit Netflix show Emily in Paris. Stylist Emily Goodin shows us how Parisian influences will be a big trend for the colder months and how to style the looks to fit you!For more information on Emily Goodin follow her here https://www.emilygoodinstyles.com
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.