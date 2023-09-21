Watch Now
Emily in Paris Inspired Fall Fashion

We learn more from stylist Emily Goodin
Posted at 11:43 AM, Sep 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-21 12:43:22-04

With a chance in seasons update your Fall wardrobe with styles inspired by the hit Netflix show Emily in Paris. Stylist Emily Goodin shows us how Parisian influences will be a big trend for the colder months and how to style the looks to fit you!For more information on Emily Goodin follow her here https://www.emilygoodinstyles.com

