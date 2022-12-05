Enchant Nashville a Spectacular Holiday Attraction

Enchant Nashville company manager Lindsay Stringfellow took us through the spectacular attraction that features the world’s largest Christmas light maze and village and 4 million sparkling lights. Enchant Nashville lets you experience a world of adventure with awe-inspiring animated light sculptures, a charming Village offering ice-skating, live entertainment, interactive games, dining, holiday shopping, Santa and Mrs. Claus, and much more! Tickets start at $34 for adults and $20 for children. You can want to enjoy the last 2 hours for a special $25 price when you purchase Night Owl Tickets. Please note - there is a clear bag policy. Enchant Nashville runs through December 30 at First Horizon Park (entry off John Lewis Way in front of the large guitar). For tickets and more information, go to https://enchantchristmas.com/. This segment is paid for by : Enchant Nashville