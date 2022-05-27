Watch
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Encouraging Children of Color to Learn to Swim

New Book of Comics Encourages African American Children to Learn Swimming
Posted at 11:54 AM, May 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-27 12:54:33-04

Best-selling graphic novelist and comics creator Johnnie Christmas talked about his new book, written to encourage young African American children to learn to swim. Swim Team by Johnnie Christmas is available wherever you buy books. For more information, visit https://www.harpercollins.com/products/swim-team-johnnie-christmas?variant=39669209497634.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018