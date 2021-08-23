End Of Summer Trifle from D'Andrews Bakery

Executive Chef David Andrews from D’Andrews Bakery made an End of Summer Trifle. D'Andrews Bakery is located at 555 Church St. Nashville, TN 37219. For hours or more information, go to www.dandrewsbakery.com and follow @dandrewsbakery on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

END OF SUMMER TRIFLE

INGREDIENTS

8 Tablespoons Unsalted Butter

1 Tablespoon & 1 teaspoon Maple Syrup

1 1/2 cups Buttermilk

2 Eggs

1/2 teaspoon Vanilla Extract

1/2 cup Gluten Free Flour

1/3 cup Sugar

1 Tablespoon Baking Powder

1 Teaspoon Baking Soda

1 teaspoon Salt

1 cup Cornmeal

1 cup Fresh Blueberries

Lemon zest - 1 whole lemon

DIRECTIONS:

Using your stovetop, brown the butter over a medium flame. This should take about 4-5 minutes.

Once the butter is brown, pour it into a bowl with the measured maple syrup.

In a separate bowl mix together the buttermilk, eggs, and vanilla.

In a separate bowl, mix and sift the gluten free flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and cornmeal.

A little at a time, mix the dry ingredients into the bowl with the wet ingredients. Once fully mixed, slowly stream in the brown butter/ maple syrup mixture.

Fold in the blueberries and lemon zest.

Pour into a muffin mold. Bake for 12-14 minutes in a 325-degree oven until the muffin is fully set.

To make trifle, cut the cooled muffins in quarters. In a trifle bowl, layer the muffins with whipped cream, jam, and berries.

Enjoy!