Enjoy 9 days of fun at the Williamson County Fair!

The award-winning Williamson County Fair is excited to announce the theme for the 22nd annual fair: “As American as Apple Pie.” As the quarter-millennium approaches, the theme honors the nation’s history and evokes nostalgia for classic American traditions like county fairs.

The 2026 theme logo features iconic American staples, including a delicious slice of apple pie with vanilla ice cream atop a red checkered tablecloth and a timeless mason jar, complete with the Tennessee America 250 official emblem.

Held at the Williamson County AgExpo, the Williamson County Fair is the single largest event in the county, attracting over 200,000 people each year. The 2026 fair will take place August 7-15, featuring family-friendly acts, vendors, rides and attractions – both new and beloved. Details on new exhibits, entertainment and demonstrations can be found here. Tickets will go on sale in early summer.

More information can be found at www.williamsoncountyfair.org.

