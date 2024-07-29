Watch Now
Enjoy a lavish picnic with Picnic in the Ville!

NewsChannel 5
Talk of the Town
Picnic in the Ville provides lavish picnics around Nashville for your special occasion! Owner, Eboni, shows us how she makes each set up special and gives us tips for how to create a beautiful table. For more information visit https://www.picnicintheville.com/ for follow them on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/picnicintheville/

