Enjoy a pizza party each month at Ophelia's Pizza and Bar

Chef Jamie shared pizza-making tips with viewers at home, and made an Alejandro’s Chicken Adobo Pizza.
He also told us about Ophelia's newly-launched monthly Pizza Party dinner series starting Thursday, November 9.
Website: https://www.opheliasnashville.com/ [opheliasnashville.com]
Instagram: @opheliasnashville [instagram.com]
Alejandro’s Chicken Adobo Pizza
Chicken Adobo ingredients:
- 2 Tbs coconut oil
- 1LB boneless skinless chicken thighs
- kosher salt and black pepper (to taste)
- 1 Tbs minced garlic
- ¼ c Shoyu (soy sauce)
- 1 Tbs oyster sauce
- 2 Tbs white vinegar
- 2 Tbs apple cider vinegar
- 1ea bay leaf
- ¼ tsp cracked black pepper
Instructions:
- Cut the chicken into 2-inch pieces
- Pat the chicken dry with paper towels and season with kosher salt and pepper.
- Heat the coconut oil over high heat until it shimmers
- Sear the chicken in the hot oil, turning frequently until evenly browned
- Add the garlic and sauté for 30 seconds.
- Stir in the remaining ingredients and toss to coat the chicken
- Reduce the heat to low and simmer until the chicken is cooked through and the internal temperature is 160° (About 10 min)
- Remove the chicken from the pan and set aside.
- Increase the heat to medium and reduce the sauce while stirring continuously until the consistency is a thicker glaze
- Add the chicken back to the pan and toss with the sticky adobo glaze
Chicken Adobo Pizza ingredients:
- 1ea Ophelia’s pizza dough
- 3oz fresh Mozzarella or Kesong Puti, cut into ½ inch cubes
- 2oz Adobo glaze
- 4oz Adobo chicken
- 1oz shaved white onion
- 6ea cherry tomatoes, split in half
- 1oz sliced green onions
- ¼ tsp olive oil
- Fresh cracked black pepper
- Maldon flake salt (to taste)
Instructions:
- Stretch the pizza dough to a diameter of 12 inches
- Spoon the Adobo glaze evenly around the dough, using the back of a spoon to spread the glaze around the perimeter, leaving about 1.5 inches around the edge.
- Scatter the cheese and chicken evenly around the pizza dough.
- Next arrange the shaved white onions, tomatoes and drizzle of olive oil.
- Move the pizza to a preheated pizza stone at 550° for 5-8 minutes or until the pizza crust is golden brown.
- Remove the pizza from the oven to a cutting board.
- Top with the green onions, cracked black pepper and Maldon sea salt
- Slice pizza and enjoy!