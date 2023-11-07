Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Enjoy a pizza party each month at Ophelia's Pizza and Bar

hef Jamie Lynch from Ophelia’s Pizza + Bar made their Alejandro’s Chicken Adobo Pizza
Posted at 12:26 PM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-07 13:26:12-05

Chef Jamie shared pizza-making tips with viewers at home, and made an Alejandro’s Chicken Adobo Pizza.
He also told us about Ophelia's newly-launched monthly Pizza Party dinner series starting Thursday, November 9.

Website: https://www.opheliasnashville.com/ [opheliasnashville.com]
Instagram: @opheliasnashville [instagram.com]

Alejandro’s Chicken Adobo Pizza

Chicken Adobo ingredients:

  • 2 Tbs coconut oil
  • 1LB boneless skinless chicken thighs
  • kosher salt and black pepper (to taste)
  • 1 Tbs minced garlic
  • ¼ c Shoyu (soy sauce)
  • 1 Tbs oyster sauce
  • 2 Tbs white vinegar
  • 2 Tbs apple cider vinegar
  • 1ea bay leaf
  • ¼ tsp cracked black pepper

Instructions:

  • Cut the chicken into 2-inch pieces
  • Pat the chicken dry with paper towels and season with kosher salt and pepper.
  • Heat the coconut oil over high heat until it shimmers
  • Sear the chicken in the hot oil, turning frequently until evenly browned
  • Add the garlic and sauté for 30 seconds. 
  • Stir in the remaining ingredients and toss to coat the chicken
  • Reduce the heat to low and simmer until the chicken is cooked through and the internal temperature is 160° (About 10 min)
  • Remove the chicken from the pan and set aside.
  • Increase the heat to medium and reduce the sauce while stirring continuously until the consistency is a thicker glaze
  • Add the chicken back to the pan and toss with the sticky adobo glaze

Chicken Adobo Pizza ingredients:

  • 1ea Ophelia’s pizza dough
  • 3oz fresh Mozzarella or Kesong Puti, cut into ½ inch cubes
  • 2oz Adobo glaze
  • 4oz Adobo chicken
  • 1oz shaved white onion
  • 6ea cherry tomatoes, split in half
  • 1oz sliced green onions
  • ¼ tsp olive oil
  • Fresh cracked black pepper
  • Maldon flake salt (to taste)

Instructions:

  • Stretch the pizza dough to a diameter of 12 inches
  • Spoon the Adobo glaze evenly around the dough, using the back of a spoon to spread the glaze around the perimeter, leaving about 1.5 inches around the edge. 
  • Scatter the cheese and chicken evenly around the pizza dough.
  • Next arrange the shaved white onions, tomatoes and drizzle of olive oil.
  • Move the pizza to a preheated pizza stone at 550° for 5-8 minutes or until the pizza crust is golden brown. 
  • Remove the pizza from the oven to a cutting board.
  • Top with the green onions, cracked black pepper and Maldon sea salt
  • Slice pizza and enjoy!
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018