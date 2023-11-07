Enjoy a pizza party each month at Ophelia's Pizza and Bar

Chef Jamie shared pizza-making tips with viewers at home, and made an Alejandro’s Chicken Adobo Pizza.

He also told us about Ophelia's newly-launched monthly Pizza Party dinner series starting Thursday, November 9.

Website: https://www.opheliasnashville.com/ [opheliasnashville.com]

Instagram: @opheliasnashville [instagram.com]

Alejandro’s Chicken Adobo Pizza

Chicken Adobo ingredients:

2 Tbs coconut oil

1LB boneless skinless chicken thighs

kosher salt and black pepper (to taste)

1 Tbs minced garlic

¼ c Shoyu (soy sauce)

1 Tbs oyster sauce

2 Tbs white vinegar

2 Tbs apple cider vinegar

1ea bay leaf

¼ tsp cracked black pepper

Instructions:

Cut the chicken into 2-inch pieces

Pat the chicken dry with paper towels and season with kosher salt and pepper.

Heat the coconut oil over high heat until it shimmers

Sear the chicken in the hot oil, turning frequently until evenly browned

Add the garlic and sauté for 30 seconds.

Stir in the remaining ingredients and toss to coat the chicken

Reduce the heat to low and simmer until the chicken is cooked through and the internal temperature is 160° (About 10 min)

Remove the chicken from the pan and set aside.

Increase the heat to medium and reduce the sauce while stirring continuously until the consistency is a thicker glaze

Add the chicken back to the pan and toss with the sticky adobo glaze

Chicken Adobo Pizza ingredients:

1ea Ophelia’s pizza dough

3oz fresh Mozzarella or Kesong Puti, cut into ½ inch cubes

2oz Adobo glaze

4oz Adobo chicken

1oz shaved white onion

6ea cherry tomatoes, split in half

1oz sliced green onions

¼ tsp olive oil

Fresh cracked black pepper

Maldon flake salt (to taste)

Instructions: