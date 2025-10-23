The Inaugural "The Lucky Classic" charity baseball game will be held at First Horizon Park on November 16th. The Burger Family Foundation raises money for families navigating Down syndrome and congenital heart defects.
To get tickets and learn more visit
https://www.burgerfamilyfoundation.org/the-lucky-classic
Enjoy an afternoon with your favorite MLB players and celebrities to raise money for a great cause!
