No one loves us like our pets do, so why not honor them and celebrate Valentine’s Day a little early with an evening of love songs to support Nashville’s Pet Community Center (PCC) on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at The Troubadour Nashville (2416 Music Valley Dr.).

Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. There is free parking on site; general admission seating is first come, first serve (this event has a two-drink minimum). petcommunitycenter.org