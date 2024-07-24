Watch Now
Enjoy great views and cocktails at Skye Lounge a new upscale rooftop bar!

NewsChannel 5
Talk of the Town
Posted at 9:23 AM, Jul 24, 2024

Skye Lounge is an upscale rooftop bar and lounge located in the heart of Nashville, offering a sophisticated yet relaxed atmosphere for guests. Perched atop the newly renovated Sheraton Grand Downtown, Skye Lounge provides panoramic views of downtown Nashville, making it a premier destination for locals seeking a unique and memorable experience. Visit skyeloungenashville.com

