Enjoy this Cucumber Smash Salad perfect for the end of summer

Chef Aaron shows us how to make Church and Union’s smashed cucumber salad that comes with their market fish set on the dinner menu.
Smashed Cucumbers with Salsa Macha
Serves 2-4
Ingredients:
- 2 dried chili de árbol, deseeded
- 1 dried ancho chili, deseeded
- 1⁄4 cup dry roasted peanuts
- 1 tsp white sesame seeds
- 5 garlic cloves, minced
- 1⁄2 cup lime juice
- 1⁄2 cup pineapple juice
- 1 tsp whole coriander seed
- 1 pinch ground cumin
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 1⁄2 tbsp salt
- 3 cups neutral oil
- 1 cucumber
Method:
- Take one whole cucumber and smash it with the back of a knife until it splits.
- Cut the cucumber into 1⁄2 inch pieces and place into a bowl, set aside
- Deseed dried chili de árbol and dried ancho chili
- Toast dried chilis in an oven at 350°F for 10 mins
- In a food processor, add the peanuts, sesame seeds, cumin, cinnamon, coriander.
- Pulse until they are in small pieces, set aside.
- Once chilies are toasted, add to a food processor and pulse until small.
- Add the chilies to the spice and peanut mixture.
- In a saucepan, heat the neutral oil over medium heat, add the chilies, spices, and nuts
and cook for a few minutes, or until fragrant. Set aside and let cool.
- In a bowl add pineapple juice, lime juice and minced garlic
- Add the cooled oil, salt, and mix well
- Take 2 tbsp of the salsa Macha and mix with the cucumbers, let marinate for 10 min
- Season to taste!
Tools:
- Knife
- Sheet Tray
- Food processor
- Spoon
- Saucepan
- 2 Bowls