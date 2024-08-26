Enjoy this Cucumber Smash Salad perfect for the end of summer

Chef Aaron shows us how to make Church and Union’s smashed cucumber salad that comes with their market fish set on the dinner menu.

Smashed Cucumbers with Salsa Macha

Serves 2-4

Ingredients:



2 dried chili de árbol, deseeded

1 dried ancho chili, deseeded

1⁄4 cup dry roasted peanuts

1 tsp white sesame seeds

5 garlic cloves, minced

1⁄2 cup lime juice

1⁄2 cup pineapple juice

1 tsp whole coriander seed

1 pinch ground cumin

1 cinnamon stick

1⁄2 tbsp salt

3 cups neutral oil

1 cucumber

Method:



Take one whole cucumber and smash it with the back of a knife until it splits.

Cut the cucumber into 1⁄2 inch pieces and place into a bowl, set aside

Deseed dried chili de árbol and dried ancho chili

Toast dried chilis in an oven at 350°F for 10 mins

In a food processor, add the peanuts, sesame seeds, cumin, cinnamon, coriander.

Pulse until they are in small pieces, set aside.

Once chilies are toasted, add to a food processor and pulse until small.

Add the chilies to the spice and peanut mixture.

In a saucepan, heat the neutral oil over medium heat, add the chilies, spices, and nuts

and cook for a few minutes, or until fragrant. Set aside and let cool.

and cook for a few minutes, or until fragrant. Set aside and let cool. In a bowl add pineapple juice, lime juice and minced garlic

Add the cooled oil, salt, and mix well

Take 2 tbsp of the salsa Macha and mix with the cucumbers, let marinate for 10 min

Season to taste!

Tools:

