Enjoy this Cucumber Smash Salad perfect for the end of summer

NewsChannel 5
Chef Aaron shows us how to make Church and Union’s smashed cucumber salad that comes with their market fish set on the dinner menu.

Smashed Cucumbers with Salsa Macha
Serves 2-4

Ingredients:

  • 2 dried chili de árbol, deseeded
  • 1 dried ancho chili, deseeded
  • 1⁄4 cup dry roasted peanuts
  • 1 tsp white sesame seeds
  • 5 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1⁄2 cup lime juice
  • 1⁄2 cup pineapple juice
  • 1 tsp whole coriander seed
  • 1 pinch ground cumin
  • 1 cinnamon stick
  • 1⁄2 tbsp salt
  • 3 cups neutral oil
  • 1 cucumber

Method:

  • Take one whole cucumber and smash it with the back of a knife until it splits.
  • Cut the cucumber into 1⁄2 inch pieces and place into a bowl, set aside
  • Deseed dried chili de árbol and dried ancho chili
  • Toast dried chilis in an oven at 350°F for 10 mins
  • In a food processor, add the peanuts, sesame seeds, cumin, cinnamon, coriander.
  • Pulse until they are in small pieces, set aside.
  • Once chilies are toasted, add to a food processor and pulse until small.
  • Add the chilies to the spice and peanut mixture.
  • In a saucepan, heat the neutral oil over medium heat, add the chilies, spices, and nuts
    and cook for a few minutes, or until fragrant. Set aside and let cool.
  • In a bowl add pineapple juice, lime juice and minced garlic
  • Add the cooled oil, salt, and mix well
  • Take 2 tbsp of the salsa Macha and mix with the cucumbers, let marinate for 10 min
  • Season to taste!

Tools:

  • Knife
  • Sheet Tray
  • Food processor
  • Spoon
  • Saucepan
  • 2 Bowls
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
