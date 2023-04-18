Environmentally Friendly Alternatives

Megan Gill from The Good Fill Store showed household products that are harmful to the environment and offered more eco-friendly alternatives. For more information on the products shown, or for resources on how to be less wasteful, go to https://thegoodfill.co/. The Good Fill has locations in East Nashville at 1106 Woodland St. Suite 2 Nashville, TN 37206 and 4840 Centennial Blvd. Suite 103, Nashville, TN 37209 in the Nations in West Nashville.
Posted at 11:35 AM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 12:35:57-04
Megan Gill from The Good Fill Store showed household products that are harmful to the environment and offered more eco-friendly alternatives. For more information on the products shown, or for resources on how to be less wasteful, go to https://thegoodfill.co/. The Good Fill has locations in East Nashville at 1106 Woodland St. Suite 2 Nashville, TN 37206 and 4840 Centennial Blvd. Suite 103, Nashville, TN 37209 in the Nations in West Nashville.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.