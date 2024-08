The pulse-pounding and exhilarating action movie, "One Fast Move", is sure to leave fans on the edge of their seat as an estranged father-son duo team up to win the BIG motorcycle racing championship.

Two of the stars of the film, Eric Dane and Edward James Olmos, took some time out of their busy schedules to tell us all about the movie and the inspirational message behind it!

"One Fast Move" is NOW streaming on Prime!