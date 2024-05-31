Erin Moriarty talks CrimeCon 2024 & one of America's coldest cases

CrimeCon is heading to Nashville this weekend!

Erin Moriarty, correspondent for "48 Hours" and host of the true crime podcast, "My Life of Crime", joined us with details on her CrimeCon panel and details on one of America's coldest cases, The Brighton Axe Murder.

CrimeCon runs May 31-June 2 and tickets are available on their website at crimecon.com/CC24

MORE ABOUT THE BRIGHTON AXE MURDER:

Did a jury get it wrong?

40 years after a gruesome murder, one of the coldest cases in America ended with a conviction, but serious questions remained. On February 19, 1982, police officers were called to the Brighton, New York home of Jim and Cathy Krauseneck. Inside they found 29-year-old Cathy in bed with an axe lodged in her head. No one was arrested for this horrendous murder until more than three decades later when Jim Krauseneck was found guilty of killing Cathy. Sharon Krauseneck, Jim’s wife of 24 years, and his daughter, Sara, stood firmly by his side this entire time, and now, following Jim's unexpected death in prison last year, they are working to clear and honor his name. Join the discussion with those closest to the case, including Jim’s wife Sharon, CBS News correspondent Erin Moriarty (48 Hours), and Rochester, New York newspaper reporter Gary Craig and judge Rachel Juarez (Hot Bench) as they dissect what exactly was revealed after re-opening the Brighton Axe Murder, Jim’s unexpected death, and how his conviction was posthumously vacated. Decide for yourself if the Brighton Axe Murder was finally solved.