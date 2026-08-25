"Estate Sale of the Century" to draw hundreds to White House home

Daisy A Day Estate Sale company expects hundreds of people from around the country to treasure hunt at this Estate Sale full of primitive antiques.

Tiffany Brown, who is running the sale, says Vicki Davis was a known collector of primitives antiques and her home looks like a museum! According to Brown, this is a rare sale to have so many primitive items from the 1800 to early 1900s in one place.

The first phase of the estate sale will be Wednesday the 26th- the 29th

You can park in the field beside the house at 6 am, however doors won't open until Noon.

The house is located at 2702 Union Road

White House, TN 37188

You can reach Tiffany at (615) 516-2589