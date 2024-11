Award-winning chef Deb Paquette has opened a new restaurant location for "Etch" at the Factory at Franklin!

Chef Deb stops by the studio to tell us about the new spot and their "A Place at the Table" fundraiser.

303 demonbreun st., nashville, tn 37201

restaurant: 615.522.0685

private dining: 615.626.6446

230 franklin rd. ste. 1300, franklin, tn 37064

restaurant: 629.966.0012

private dining: 615.626.6446