Etch shows us how to make Shrimp & Bacon Bruchetta

Chef Jess Lambert from etch shared with us the recipe for Shrimp & Bacon Bruschetta.

SHRIMP + BACON BRUSCHETTA

Ingredients



1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined with tails off

10 strips of bacon

3 lemons

3 c arugula

10 cherry tomatoes

1 bulb fennel

2 roasted red bell peppers

1/2 c crushed tomatoes

1 c sunflower seeds

4 slices of focaccia, homemade or store bought

½ c manchego cheese, shredded

1T olive oil

2T capers

1 T caper juice

1 c garlic oil

1/2 t cayenne pepper

1 t smoked paprika

Salt

1. Par cook the shrimp in a saute pan until mostly cooked through. Chill in the fridge. Cook the bacon and cut into a large dice. These can be made ahead of time.

2. Thinly slice the fennel and cut the cherry tomatoes in halves. Set aside.

3. For the red bell sauce:

Blend the red bells, tomatoes, ½ c garlic oil, cayenne pepper, smoked paprika, and salt in a blender until very smooth. Add salt to taste.

4. For the caper vinaigrette:Mix the caper juice and ½ c garlic oil together.

5. For the sunflower hummus: Soak the sunflower seeds in water overnight to soften. Strain off the water and blend in a blender with the zest and juice of 3 lemons, olive oil and 3 T water until a smooth paste. Add salt to taste.

6. To assemble: Warm the shrimp and bacon in a saute pan over medium heat. Add the arugula, manchego, shrimp, bacon, fennel, tomatoes, and capers to a large bowl. Add in the caper vinaigrette and mix until combined.

Toast the focaccia slices and smear with the sunflower hummus.

Lay the contents of the bowl onto the focaccia slices, garnish with the red bell sauce.

