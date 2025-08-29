Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Every Turn Leads to Throwback Gold at Every Direction Vintage

When it comes to vintage finds and retro must-haves, all roads lead to Every Direction Vintage!

This new local vintage thrift shop is ran by Jezze and Carter, two friends with a passion for vintage and following Christ.

Brittany stopped by to check out their selection of clothes, jewelry and accessories - and even learned about some of the talented makers who have created one-of-a-kind pieces you can find amongst the endless racks of treasures.

Every Direction Vintage isn't just a store - it's a community. And it's certainly one you'll want to visit over and over again!

For more information, check them out on TikTok and Instagram @ everydirectionvtg
Also, be sure to follow Jezze (@heyjezze) and Carter (hutchbucketz) on their personal pages!

EVERY DIRECTION VINTAGE
1921 CHURCH STREET
NASHVILLE, TN 37203

