Exile Celebrates 60 Years of Music

Exile band member Marlon Hargis talked about the band’s 60-year music journey and this year’s celebration of the 45th anniversary of their hit single “Kiss You All Over”. The new album "A Million Miles Later" will be out soon. You can find out more at www.exile.biz.
Posted at 11:33 AM, May 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-25 12:33:55-04
