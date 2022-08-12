Exotic Animals in the Studio

Jim DeBerry CEO of Cool Zoo introduced us to Boing the kangaroo and Swampy the alligator, two of the exotic animals that are a part of the Nashville Pet Expo, Cool Zoo wildlife exhibit. Cool Zoo, an educational wildlife exhibit that features in-depth experiences with exotic animals, is hosting the 2022 Nashville Pet Expo, a fun-filled family event held on Saturday August 13 and Sunday, August 14 at the Nashville Fairgrounds Expo Center. The event connects pet owners with experts and vendors who have a variety of specialties and offerings such as training, nutrition, and general health. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own pets to the event. The event is free to attend. Pets are welcome with a $5 entry fee per pet. Pets must be leashed at all times. To learn more about Cool Zoos educational offerings and conservation efforts visit, http://coolzoo.org/.