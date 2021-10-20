We got a preview of the Experience Nolensville: Then and Now event. Experience Nolensville: Then and Now offers an official tour of three churches, the Historic Nolensville School and Museum and six historic homes. The historic tour will be held from 10am-5pm Saturday, October 23 and 1pm-5pm Sunday, October 24. Tickets are $25 online and at the door and $40 for two in an online-only special. Tickets are available here: www.nolensvillehistoricalsociety.org/historic-tour. Tickets will also be available for cash only at each property during the event. The Nolensville Historical Society event serves as a fundraiser to continue the multi-year preservation project of the Morton-Brittain House.