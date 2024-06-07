Experience vacation vibes & tranquility at this East Nashville cocktail venue

Cole Johnson take us to a new bar in East Nashville, the Coral Club! The Coral Club is the epitome of a quick respite tucked away in East Nashville, TN.

ABOUT THE CORAL CLUB:

Founded by four locally-based, seasoned hospitality and cocktail industry veterans , the bar aims to bring a sense of warmth and relief within a lively atmosphere to Nashville locals and travelers alike.

The cool, calm interiors, sweeping stone bar, and open-air rooftop allow patrons an opportunity to feel relaxed and inspired, transporting them away from the noise of the city and into a coastal hideaway.

A wide range of impressive and fresh cocktails, non-alcoholic options, and a curated list of wine and beer are now offered daily. Along with a small menu of snacks and an amazing happy hour everyday between 5pm and 7pm.

For more information, visit https://thecoral.club/