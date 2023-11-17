Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Experts on 5: The Emerald Clarksville

Former Johnny Cash guitarist Debbie Horton gave us a preview of Johnny Cash: The Official Concert Experience.
Posted at 12:04 PM, Nov 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-17 13:04:39-05

Let the Emerald Clarksville take care of all your event space needs. We talked to Jeal Patel about all the different ways The Emerald can make your event special and make it easy to choose your venue. To learn more, visit www.theemeraldclarksville.com. This Segment Paid for By: The Emerald Clarksville.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018