Explore downtown living with the Nashville Downtown Home Tour

Posted at 9:26 AM, Apr 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-17 10:26:35-04

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by Nashville Downtown Partnership. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.

Ever wonder what it’s like to live downtown? Explore incredible apartments & condos throughout downtown Nashville with breathtaking views at the Nashville Downtown Home Tour.

This self-guided tour offers the opportunity to walk through living spaces for sale, rent, or privately owned - find design inspiration or maybe even your next home!
 

The tour takes place on April 21 from noon to 5pm. Free parking is available for ticket holders!

Learn more at https://nashvilledowntown.com/events/downtown-home-tour

