2025 Red Kettle Challenge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Christmas miracles don't just happen—they're created by communities that care. Major Bill Mockabee, from The Salvation Army Nashville, is here to tell us how you can help spread joy this holiday season.

You can sign up to volunteer to ring the bell or donate to the Red Kettle Campaign at SalvationArmyNashville.org or call 615-242-0411.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by The Salvation Army Nashville. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.