A Day Out With Thomas!

10:03 AM, Aug 27, 2018

He is the most famous train of all...and yes you guessed it, it is Thomas the Train! A Day Out with Thomas is coming to Nashville, at the Tennessee Central Railway Museum. Be sure to watch to learn all the details. This segment is sponsored by the Tennessee Central Railway Museum

He is the most famous train of all...and yes, you guessed it... it is Thomas the Train, and we'll tell you all about "A Day Out with Thomas", coming to Nashville, at the Tennessee Central Railway Museum.

Be sure to watch to learn more.

This segment is sponsored by the Tennessee Central Railway Museum

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Talk of the Town Segments